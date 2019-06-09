ISLAMABAD, Jun 9 (APP):Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Sunday said uplift of downtrodden segments of the society was top priority of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government in its first federal budget 2019-20 to be presented on June 11.

Addressing a news conference along with SAPM on Accountability Shehzad Akbar here, she said the budget would be austerity-oriented and public-friendly in which efforts would be made to put minimum burden on the common man.