Upholding objectives of Pakistan’s creation every citizen’s responsibility: PM

ISLAMABAD, Sept 21 (APP): Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi
has said that upholding the basic objectives of the creation of
Pakistan is the responsibility of every citizen and stressed for
diligently working towards its progress by dismissing mutual
animosity, hatred and malice.
In his message to nation on commencement of Muharram-ul-Haram,
the Prime Minister said Pakistan is the only Islamic country and
nuclear power that came into being on lines of the model of State
of Medina, to follow the glowing principles of Islam.
Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi called the need for
promoting unity, brotherhood and affinity by discouraging mistrust, sectarianism and
terrorism so as to gain respect among the
comity of nations.
He mentioned that Muharram-ul-Haram reminds the sacrifices,
patience, devotion and steadfastness as the high moral values of
our forefathers.
The month also explains the Hijrat (migration) of Prophet
Muhammad (Peace be upon Him) which developed brotherhood and
mutual affinity among the Ansaars and Muhajireen. This sets a
guiding principle for the Muslim Ummah to promote unity, love
and peace, he added.
The Prime Minister prayed to Allah Almighty to guide
everyone to benefit from the blessings of Muharram-ul-Haram.
