Upholding objectives of Pakistan’s creation every citizen’s responsibility: PM

ISLAMABAD, Sept 21 (APP): Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi

has said that upholding the basic objectives of the creation of

Pakistan is the responsibility of every citizen and stressed for

diligently working towards its progress by dismissing mutual

animosity, hatred and malice.

In his message to nation on commencement of Muharram-ul-Haram,

the Prime Minister said Pakistan is the only Islamic country and

nuclear power that came into being on lines of the model of State

of Medina, to follow the glowing principles of Islam.

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi called the need for

promoting unity, brotherhood and affinity by discouraging mistrust, sectarianism and

terrorism so as to gain respect among the

comity of nations.

He mentioned that Muharram-ul-Haram reminds the sacrifices,

patience, devotion and steadfastness as the high moral values of

our forefathers.

The month also explains the Hijrat (migration) of Prophet

Muhammad (Peace be upon Him) which developed brotherhood and

mutual affinity among the Ansaars and Muhajireen. This sets a

guiding principle for the Muslim Ummah to promote unity, love

and peace, he added.

The Prime Minister prayed to Allah Almighty to guide

everyone to benefit from the blessings of Muharram-ul-Haram.