Upcoming rain-spell to reduce fog, benefit agriculture side: Chief meteorologist

ISLAMABAD, Jan 2 (APP):Another rain spell likely to start from Friday evening or night will produce good rain at different parts of Upper Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad, which would create positive impact on agriculture side and help subside the prevailing foggy conditions in plain areas of Punjab, Upper Sindh and Peshawer.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Chief Meteorologist Dr Muhammad Hanif said this while talking to APP.