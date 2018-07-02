Upcoming election to decide country’s fate: Imran

SARGODHA, July 2 (APP):Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Monday said that the upcoming general election was not an ordinary one as it would decide the fate of the nation and the country.

Addressing a public gathering at residence of Pir of Sial Sharif Hameed-ud-Din Sialvi in Sial Sharif, he said it was for the second time after the ’70s, the people had raised their voice against the status-quo.

Imran Khan said the country needed thorough reforms in the system. The nation had been

waiting for a big change in the system which had brought the whole country to the brink of destruction, he added.

The Pakistani currency had considerably depreciated against the dollar due to the policies of previous governments, which had borrowed billions of dollars causing inflationary trend and the poor had to face the consequences, he added.

Whichever party won the election it would have to face a lot of problems, which Imran said

could only be resolved through institutional reforms.

He claimed the PTI would change the fate of the country if it came to power and appealed to the party workers to intensify election campaign. He asked them not to ignore the opponents who could use different tactics to dent the PTI’s popularity among the masses.

The PTI chairman said agriculture was the backbone of the country’s economy but it was neglected by the past governments due to which farmers had stopped cultivating their fields as either they were getting less income or they were heavily taxed.

He said the PTI would announce lucrative incentives for the farmers in its manifesto within a few days and pledged to implement them after coming into power.

Talking about the problems in awarding party tickets he said that it was a tough time for the leadership which had faced a lot of problems. He urged the party workers to cooperate in that regard and accept the party decisions. The ideological workers were asset of the party.

All the PTI’s regional leaders including Amir Sultan Cheema, Nadeem Afzal Chan, Dr Nadia Aziz, Ansar Iqbal Harral, Ansar Majeed Khan, Ghulam Asghar Lahri, Ghulam Hussain Gadhi, Ghulam Bibi Bharwana and many others also attended the meeting.

Sahibzada Qasim Sialvi thanked Imran Khan for visiting Sial Sharif. Earlier the PTI chairman had a meeting with Pir Hameedud Din Sialvi.