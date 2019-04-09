FAISALABAD, Apr 09 (APP)::Ambassador of People’s Republic of China to Islamabad, Mr. Yao Jing on Tuesday said the up-gradation of textile sector with Chinese collaboration would help Pakistan maintain its inherent edge in this specific field through technology transfer.

This was stated by the ambassador while talking to the faculty and students of National Textile University (NTU) Faisalabad during his visit here.

He assured that China would access the technological needs of Pakistan and take appropriate steps for manufacturing of hi-tech Textile Machinery within this country.

He said Pakistan had expertise as its exporters were already manufacturing and exporting leading international brands and China could help them to produce their own indigenous brands so that they could earn sizable profit from their quality products.

He also offered to arrange specialized training courses for the students of NTU and said it would pave the way for technology transfer from China to Pakistan.

Similarly, exchange of delegations would also be encouraged to forge working relationship between the faculty and students of the two countries, he added.

Rector NTU Prof Dr Tanveer Hussain welcomed the Chinese Ambassador and briefed him about the university.

Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Railways Mian Farrukh Habib, Dean Faculty of Engineering Dr Yasir Nawab, Dean Faculty of Humanity and Social Sciences Dr Zafar Javaid, Registrar Muhammad Salman Yousuf and others were also present on the occasion.