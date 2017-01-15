Unveiling of 2nd U-23 Games trophy in Dera Ismail Khan on Jan 17: DG Sports

PESHAWAR, Jan 15 (APP): The unveiling of the Trophy of 2nd

Under-23 Games carrying a slogan of ‘Khalari Ho Tu Sabat Karoo’

will be held at Dera Ismail Khan on January 17, Director General

Sports KP Miss Rashida Ghaznavi told APP in an exclusive talk on Sunday.

“All preparation in this connection have already been completed,”

he added. The Games will be organized in February this year wherein

more than 7000 male and female athletes will participate in 13 (female)

and 15 (male disciplines) at Inter-District level while at Regional

level there will be 14 female and 20 males disciplines.

Similar unveiling ceremonies of the trophy would be organized

in Bannu on Jan 19 and Kohat on Jan 24. she said, adding the Games

for men will include cricket, football, volleyball, hockey, squash, badminton, table tennis, boxing, athletics, gymnastic, judo, Karate

and Taekwondo while women would compete in cricket, netball, hockey, basketball, squash, badminton, table tennis, athletic, judo, wushu

and taekwondo.

The plan for successful arrangements of the games has already

been completed. An assistant commissioner at every district would

be the focal person for the events. The department has adopted a three-pronged strategy for the Games. The grounds would be developed for the Games, players introduced and promoted and they would be provided equipment.

While elaborating the overall structure of the Games, Miss

Rashida Ghaznavi disclosed that the Games will be held first on Inter-District level wherein all 26 districts would participate

while 14 female and 20 male games would be organized at Inter-Regional level wherein teams from seven regions comprising Dera Ismail Khan, Bannu, Kohat, Mardan, Malakand, Hazara and Peshawar would participate.

She said before the unveiling ceremony on January 17, the trophy

will get a whole-day round in different areas of all across Dera

Ismail Khan. Special ‘Tanga’ rally will be taken to have round for

trophy in various baazar on January 16.

She said various projects have been initiated only to promote

sports and other recreational activities for the youth. The govt,

she said, allocated significant amount for involving the youth

in healthy sports activities.

One of the significant project, has already been completed

by the present government by lying of International standard

hockey turf at Mardan Sports Complex at a total expense of

Rs 67.69 Million.

She said, the ground would not only help in promoting the

national sport but will also provide the talented youth of the

province to realize their maximum potential. The Hockey turf

was completed by the present government on fast track basis making

it second international standard turf available in the province.

She disclosed that preparations for conducting second edition

of KP Under-23 Games in the province have already been kicked

off. Furthermore, the previous govt had approved the construction

of Abdul Wali Khan Sports Complex but its construction was delayed

due to availability of funds.

However, the present govt took the task and ensured its

completion in two years’ time. The Complex is the larger of

its kind second only to Qayyum Sports Complex in Peshawar.

The present govt has also completed the construction of 33

sports grounds and these grounds are in position of the

Directorate of Sports KP.

Answering a question, she said the Olympic Plaza constructed

at cost of Rs. 80.5 million, would help in generating revenue which

will be utilized for promotion of sports and games in the province.