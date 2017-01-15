Unveiling of 2nd U-23 Games trophy in Dera Ismail Khan on Jan 17: DG Sports

PESHAWAR, Jan 15 (APP): The unveiling of the Trophy of 2nd
Under-23 Games carrying a slogan of ‘Khalari Ho Tu Sabat Karoo’
will be held at Dera Ismail Khan on January 17, Director General
Sports KP Miss Rashida Ghaznavi told APP in an exclusive talk on Sunday.
“All preparation in this connection have already been completed,”
he added. The Games will be organized in February this year wherein
more than 7000 male and female athletes will participate in 13 (female)
and 15 (male disciplines) at Inter-District level while at Regional
level there will be 14 female and 20 males disciplines.
Similar unveiling ceremonies of the trophy would be organized
in Bannu on Jan 19 and Kohat on Jan 24. she said, adding the Games
for men will include cricket, football, volleyball, hockey, squash, badminton, table tennis, boxing, athletics, gymnastic, judo, Karate
and Taekwondo while women would compete in cricket, netball, hockey, basketball, squash, badminton, table tennis, athletic, judo, wushu
and taekwondo.
The plan for successful arrangements of the games has already
been completed. An assistant commissioner at every district would
be the focal person for the events. The department has adopted a three-pronged strategy for the Games. The grounds would be developed for the Games, players introduced and promoted and they would be provided equipment.
While elaborating the overall structure of the Games, Miss
Rashida Ghaznavi disclosed that the Games will be held first on Inter-District level wherein all 26 districts would participate
while 14 female and 20 male games would be organized at Inter-Regional level wherein teams from seven regions comprising Dera Ismail Khan, Bannu, Kohat, Mardan, Malakand, Hazara and Peshawar would participate.
She said before the unveiling ceremony on January 17, the trophy
will get a whole-day round in different areas of all across Dera
Ismail Khan. Special ‘Tanga’ rally will be taken to have round for
trophy in various baazar on January 16.
She said various projects have been initiated only to promote
sports and other recreational activities for the youth. The govt,
she said, allocated significant amount for involving the youth
in healthy sports activities.
One of the significant project, has already been completed
by the present government by lying of International standard
hockey turf at Mardan Sports Complex at a total expense of
Rs 67.69 Million.
She said, the ground would not only help in promoting the
national sport but will also provide the talented youth of the
province to realize their maximum potential. The Hockey turf
was completed by the present government on fast track basis making
it second international standard turf available in the province.
She disclosed that preparations for conducting second edition
of KP Under-23 Games in the province have already been kicked
off. Furthermore, the previous govt had approved the construction
of Abdul Wali Khan Sports Complex but its construction was delayed
due to availability of funds.
However, the present govt took the task and ensured its
completion in two years’ time. The Complex is the larger of
its kind second only to Qayyum Sports Complex in Peshawar.
The present govt has also completed the construction of 33
sports grounds and these grounds are in position of the
Directorate of Sports KP.
Answering a question, she said the Olympic Plaza constructed
at cost of Rs. 80.5 million, would help in generating revenue which
will be utilized for promotion of sports and games in the province.
