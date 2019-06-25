UNITED NATIONS, Jun 25 (APP):The Iranian Ambassador to the United Nations has stressed the need for “genuine regional dialogue” to address the rising tensions between the United States and Iran and in the Persian Gulf, with a call on Secretary-General Antonio Guterres “to play a role” in bringing countries to the table.

Ambassador Majid Takht Ravanchi, was speaking to reporters outside the Security Council chamber in New York, where a closed-door meeting was being held to discuss the deteriorating relations between the United States, and Iran, which has also ratcheted up tension with Iran’s regional rival Saudi Arabia, and its allies.