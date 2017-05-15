UNSC to hold emergency meeting after North Korea’s missile test

UNITED NATIONS, May 15 (APP): The United Nations Security Council is set to hold an emergency meeting Tuesday on North Korea’s latest missile test.

The United States, Japan and South Korea requested the emergency

discussions after Pyongyang launched a missile Sunday in an unusual high altitude ballistic path that indicated it might be a new two-stage liquid fueled rocket capable of flying up to 4,500 kilometers.

North Korea said on on Monday it successfully conducted a newly

developed mid-to-long range missile test, supervised by leader Kim Jong Un and aimed at verifying the capability to carry a “large scale heavy nuclear warhead.” The official news agency KCNA said the missile was launched at the highest angle so as not to affect the security of neighboring countries and flew 787 kilometers, reaching an altitude of 2,111 kilometers.

KCNA quoted Kim as accusing the United States of “browbeating” countries that “have no nukes,” and warning Washington not to misjudge the reality that its mainland is in the North’s “sighting range for strike.”

The test, according to a White House statement, should “serve as a

call for all nations to implement far stronger sanctions against North Korea.”

Later, the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, Nikki Haley, said it

was time for many nations to “send a strong, unified message that this is unacceptable, and I think you’ll see the international community do that.” She said the U.S. would continue to “tighten the screws” against North Korea.

U.S. President Donald Trump said earlier this month he would be

“honoured” to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un “under the right circumstances,” but Haley said that “having a missile test is not the way to sit down with the president, because he’s absolutely not going to do it.”

Japan and South Korea also quickly condemned North Korea’s action as a grave threat to the region and a violation of U.N. resolutions about North Korea’s arms programmes.

Japan’s prime minister, Shinzo Abe, ordered his government to “prepare for all possible contingencies,” according to his office.

“The launch of such ballistic missiles is a serious threat to our

country. The defence ministry and the self-defense forces are continuing to work closely with the United States and South Korea to collect and analyze the information,” Japanese Defence Minister Tomomi Inada told reporters in Tokyo. “We will make every effort to ensure the peace and security of our country.”

She explained it was possibly a new type of missile that was fired in a

high-angle orbit, reaching an altitude of more than 2,000 kilometers and flying for 30 minutes, before coming down in the Sea of Japan after a total flight of about 700 kilometers.