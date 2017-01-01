UNSC backs Russia-Turkey efforts to end Syrian violence, jumpstart political process

UNITED NATIONS, Jan 01 (APP): The United Nations Security Council Saturday unanimously adopted a resolution welcoming and supporting the efforts by Russia and Turkey to end violence in Syria and jumpstart a political process for the war-torn Middle Eastern country.

Also in the resolution, which was submitted by Russia, the Council takes note of the documents issued by Russia and Turkey about the agreements the two countries have brokered, including a nationwide ceasefire and a plan to convene political talks in Kazakhstan’s capital, Astana, between the Syrian Government and opposition groups, in

January.

The Council looks forward to that meeting in Astana, viewing it as an important part of the Syrian-led political process and an important step ahead of the resumption of negotiations under the auspices of the United Nations in Geneva on February 8, 2017.