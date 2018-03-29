Unrealistic demands on UN peacekeeping, costing lives and credibility : Guterres

UNITED NATIONS, Mar 29 (APP):As the United Nations continues to send peacekeepers to hot spots like Mali and the Democratic

Republic of the Congo, those ‘blue helmets’ will need more and better coordinated support among

the actors who authorize and deploy them, Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has said.

“UN peacekeepers are often under-equipped, under-prepared and unready [and] there are gaps

in command and control, in culture, in equipment and in training,” Mr. Guterres told a Security

Council debate on improving UN peacekeeping operations on Thursday

“Our peacekeepers are vulnerable, and they are targeted for attack,” he added.

“Last year, 59 peacekeepers lost their lives as a result of malicious act “ highest number ever and

a sharp increase over the year before when the figure was 34.

Calling UN peacekeeping operations “a remarkable enterprise of multilateralism and international

solidarity,” the UN chief underscored that they nevertheless also suffer as a result of unrealistic

demands, and as a result, both lives and credibility are being lost.

“A peacekeeping operation is not an army, or a counter-terrorist force, or a humanitarian agency.

It is a tool to create the space for a nationally-owned political solution,” emphasized the

Secretary-General.

“Put simply, peace operations cannot succeed if they are deployed instead of a political solution,

rather than in support of one.”

He cited the need to concentrate on three key areas: refocusing peacekeeping with realistic

expectations; make missions stronger and safer; and mobilize greater support for political

solutions and for well-structured, well-equipped, well-trained forces.

“These efforts are critical – but action by the Secretariat alone is not enough – our chances of

success increase dramatically when we work together with Member States and share burdens,

risks and responsibilities,” Guterres added.

“We urgently need a quantum leap in collective engagement,” he said, announcing the launch

of a the Action for Peacekeeping initiative which will mobilize all partners and stakeholders to

support peacekeeping efforts.

“As peacekeeping marks its 70th anniversary, I hope we can develop a set of mutually-agreed

principles and commitments to create peacekeeping operations fit for the future,” he said.

The high-level open debate was convened by the Netherlands in its capacity as the

President of the Security Council for the month of March. The meeting was chaired by

the country’s Prime Minister, Mark Rutte.