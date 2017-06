Unprovoked CFV by India valiantly responded by Pakistani troops

RAWALPINDI, June 3 (APP): Unprovoked Cease Fire Violation (CFV) by Indian troops at Tatta Pani along Line of Control (LOC ) was valiantly responded by Pakistani troops on Saturday.

“Indian Unprovoked CFV at Tatta Pani along LOC, violently responded” Director General Inter Services Public Relations Major General Asif Ghafoor tweeted.

“Indian bunkers destroyed, 5 Indian soldiers killed many injured,” tweet added.