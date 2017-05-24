RAWALPINDI, May 24 (APP): Indian troops Wednesday set a rare
example, flouting the international laws and directly targeted the
observing officers of the United Nations Military Observer Group in
India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) while on their routine patrolling on
Pakistani side in Khanjar sector along the Line of Control (LOC).
Indian troops committed unprovoked ceasefire violation and
targeted a UNMOGIP vehicle along LoC in Khanjar Sector, a press
release of Inter Services Public Relations said.
The vehicle carrying UNMOGIP officers Major Emmanual of
the Philippines and Major Mirko of Croatia were on visit to LoC
with UNMOGIP blue flag hoisted as per procedure.
Both the officers remained safe as they were off the vehicle in
near immediate distance and now back at their location, it added.
UNMOGIP officers come under Indian firing at LoC, remain unhurt
RAWALPINDI, May 24 (APP): Indian troops Wednesday set a rare