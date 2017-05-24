UNMOGIP officers come under Indian firing at LoC, remain unhurt

RAWALPINDI, May 24 (APP): Indian troops Wednesday set a rare

example, flouting the international laws and directly targeted the

observing officers of the United Nations Military Observer Group in

India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) while on their routine patrolling on

Pakistani side in Khanjar sector along the Line of Control (LOC).

Indian troops committed unprovoked ceasefire violation and

targeted a UNMOGIP vehicle along LoC in Khanjar Sector, a press

release of Inter Services Public Relations said.

The vehicle carrying UNMOGIP officers Major Emmanual of

the Philippines and Major Mirko of Croatia were on visit to LoC

with UNMOGIP blue flag hoisted as per procedure.

Both the officers remained safe as they were off the vehicle in

near immediate distance and now back at their location, it added.