UNMOGIP briefed about Indian CFVs along LOC

RAWALPINDI, May 17 (APP): The United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) on Wednesday was apprised about the Ceasefire Violations (CFVs) along the Line of Control (LOC) targeting civilian population by India recently.

“UNMOGIP were invited to General Headquarters (GHQ) to

register a protest over unprovoked CFV’s and targeting civilian population by Indian Army on 10th, 13th and 16th May 2017,” press release of Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

Indian Army used small arms, Automatic and Heavy Caliber

Weapons, Heavy Mortar (122 mm Mortars) and Field Artillery in Sabzkot, Baroh, Tandar, Khuiratta, Kot Koterra and Karela Sectors to target Pakistani villages resulting in shahadat of one civilian and injuring 15 others including women and children.

UN Military Observers were also apprised with latest situation

along the LOC.