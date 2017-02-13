University of Peshawar Boys Sports Annual Day on Feb 20

PESHAWAR, Feb 13 (APP): University of Peshawar Boys Sports Annual Day and Inter-College Athletic Championship will be organized on February 20-21, 2017 at 10.00 a.m.

This was stated by Director General Sports University of Peshawar Bahre Karam while talking to APP here on Monday. He said along with the University of Peshawar Inter-College Sports Annual Day of the Boys Games for the Year-2016-17, two-day Inter-College Boys Athletic Championship will also be organized.

He said all arrangement have been made well in time for the smooth conduct of the Athletic Championship at Hostel No. 2 ground, situated inside the Campus wherein more than 200 athletes from all affiliated colleges would take part.

Most of the events of the Athletic Championship will be organized on February 20 while the remaining events along with Sports Annual Day and Prize Distribution Ceremony will be organized on February 21 at 11.30 a.m. Vice Chancellor University of Peshawar will grace the occasion as chief guest.