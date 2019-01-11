University of Baltistan students’ delegation visits ISPR

RAWALPINDI, Jan 11 (APP):A delegation of students and faculty from University of Baltistan, Skardu visited Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), The group interacted with Director General of ISPR, Major General Asif Ghafoor and apprised with the efforts of Pakistan Armed Forces for bringing peace and stability in the country, said a news release issued here by ISPR on Friday. They also thanked Pakistan Army for special efforts and assistance towards socio-economic development of Gilgit-Baltistan. The DG ISPR appreciated the role of youth in foiling the attempts of hostile powers through 5th Generations Warfare, using social media and targeting the youth. He asked students to stay well aware of the challenges and focus on their career progression so as to positively contribute towards national development.