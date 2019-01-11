University of Baltistan students’ delegation visits ISPR

RAWALPINDI, Jan 11 (APP):A delegation of students and faculty from University of Baltistan, Skardu visited Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR),
The group interacted with Director General of ISPR, Major
General Asif Ghafoor and apprised with the efforts of Pakistan Armed
Forces for bringing peace and stability in the country, said a news
release issued here by ISPR on Friday.
They also thanked Pakistan Army for
special efforts and assistance towards socio-economic development of
Gilgit-Baltistan.
The DG ISPR appreciated the role of youth in foiling the attempts of
hostile powers through 5th Generations Warfare, using social
media and targeting the youth.
He asked students to stay well aware of the challenges and
focus on their career progression so as to positively contribute towards
national development.