Universities urged to play role in multiplying research based agriculture technologies

ISLAMABAD, June 28 (APP):Pakistan Agriculture Research Council (PARC) on Thursday urged the country’s universities to play their critical role in multiplying research based agriculture technologies and making them accessible to target communities.

A joint session of 9th Meeting of Inter Provincial Research Coordination Committee (IPARCC) and 3rd Vice Chancellors meeting held here at PARC headquarters under the convenership of Chairman PARC Dr. Yusuf Zafar.

Provincial partners of agricultural research, livestock, planners and academia head including Gilgit Baltistan and VC’s from different universities also participated in the meeting.

Dr. Yusuf Zafar apprised the members that the main objectives of IPARCC was to have greater research coordination among the federal and provincial research partners to develop a concrete agenda for agriculture research and PARC being a federal research organization have to perform the role of an effective coordinator and facilitator.

The chair hoped that such events would be helpful to share the knowledge, on-going research activities, enhance the opportunities of collaboration to reach to the logic conclusion to address these issues as well as to set priorities for future research in National Agricultural Research System (NARS).

The chairman PARC also informed the forum about PARC research activities. Provincial partners of Agriculture and Livestock delivered their presentation by highlighting the initiatives taken in their provinces for boosting up the research activities.

The chairman, PARC further elaborated about VC Forum that main objective of Vice Chancellors Forum would be to spell out objectively the requirements of different stakeholders keeping in view their strengths and limitations.

At the end, the committee unanimously agreed to join hands for collaborative research activities, issue based commissioned research projects, policy research, climate change and food security.

The participants of the meeting said that this forum provided an opportunity of interaction to the planner, researchers, academia and extension leaders.

They ensured greater synergy for the issues relating to transfer of technologies to the stakeholders and end-users and advise on measures to enhance its effectiveness.