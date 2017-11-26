Unity,harmony is need of the hour: CM

LAHORE, Nov 26 (APP):Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad

Shehbaz Sharif has said Pakistan is our motherland and we should work together with complete harmony for the sake of the country.

In a press statement issued here on Sunday, he said

that this was the time for unity and harmony, and in the

current circumstances, the importance of national unity and

brotherhood had increased than before.

He said the present situation demanded unity and

we should work with unity for progress in the country.

He added we should ignore mutual differences and spread

the message of unity and harmony, and for the bright future

of the country we have to work jointly for the national

interest and ignore personal interests.

The chief minister said we all should think about Pakistan,

and live and die for it because Pakistan is our identity

and our survival depends on the existence of Pakistan. He added

harmony and unity were indispensible for progress of the

country and no country could make progress without acting on

these golden principles.