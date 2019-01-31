Unity, tolerance key to counter socioeconomic challenges: Asad Qaiser

ISLAMABAD, Jan 31 (APP):Spokesperson of the Prime Minister Nadeem Afzal Chan Thursday called on National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser and discussed matters pertaining to overall economic and political situation in the country.

“We all need unity and tolerance to forge ahead to counter the socioeconomic issues faced by the nation,” the speaker said.

He said all members of National Assembly are equal for him and he paid equal attention to all of them. He said to legislate for public interest and to keep the peaceful environment in the House is his foremost priority.

Appreciating the appointment of Nadeem Afzal Chan as Spokesperson of the Prime Minister, he said Nadeem Afzal belonged to a well known political family and he himself is active and seasoned political leader who is well versed in resolving the public issues.