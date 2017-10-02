Unity needed for supremacy of Islam: Kh Asif

SIALKOT,Oct 2 (APP): Foreign Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Sunday

stressed upon the Muslim Ummah to forge unity among their ranks and shun their differences for the supremacy of Islam.

The supreme sacrifice rendered by Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS),the grandson

of the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) was for upholding the truth, uprightness and for the glory of Islam,he said.

Talking to media after reviewing the arrangements of Muharram procession

here,he said that Muslim Ummah was faced with varied problems and difficulties as we have become unconcerned about the spirit of Islam and Quran.”We could overcome our multifarious problems by following the golden teachings of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) and by observing the golden ethics of the Holy Quran”,he said.

The Foreign Minister expressed deep solidarity with the Muslims of

Kashmir,Palestine,Iraq,Libya and Roghingya as they were confronting severe brutalities and suppression. He said in such critical world conditions there was a great need of unity among the Muslim Ummah.”It is high time that we should follow in the footprints of the Shuhada Karbala for fulfilling of our commitment to Islam as well as to overcome multifarious problems confronted by Muslims”, he added.

Kh. Asif called for collective efforts to erase the misconceptions

against Islam in the world. He said Islam is a religion of brotherhood, tolerance and peace,and it teaches to respect people of different

religions.

Asif further stated that some anti-Islamic forces were

creating misconceptions about Islam by linking terrorism with Islam.He appealed to the faithful that they should demonstrate unity, brotherhood and prove themselves to be true Muslims for erasing such misconceptions about Islam.

Meanwhile,Ashura,the 10th of Muharram was observed with reverence and

devotion in Sialkot. Strict security arrangements were made by District Administration for maintaining law and order in the district.The police, razakars and special police contingents escorted all processions.

Two Zuljannah processions were taken out from the city while another

was taken out from cantonment area in Sialkot. In order to provide timely medical treatment to the mourners first-aid units were set up along the routes of processions. After passing through their traditional routes the processions concluded at respective Imambargahs in the evening.Quran Khawani was also held at various places for the martyrs of Karbala and food was distributed among the poor and needy persons.