LAHORE, Feb 14 (APP):Rizwan Hussain was signed by Islamabad United a month before he dazzled in the National Twenty20 in December 2018 and he was the second highest run-getter behind Khurram Manzoor and made an instant impression.
But the affable Islamabad official Rehan-ul-Haq spotted the talent in the 22-year-old left-handed batsman after watching him bat in a club match.
“I saw Rizwan play a club game,” recalls Rehan said on Thursday. “I inquired about him from a friend who played with Rizwan, who mentioned how good he was. Then, I shared his batting clips with Dean Jones, Hassan and all our coaching staff. Deano was immediately impressed. That’s how we picked him in the draft.”
United’s Rizwan Hussain wants to make a name from PSL 4
