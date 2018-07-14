United Nations slams ‘heinous’ terrorists attacks in Pakistan

UNITED NATIONS, July 14 (APP):The UN Security Council Security Council and Secretary-General Antonio Guterres Saturday strongly condemned the “heinous” terrorist attacks in Pakistan that killed and wounded many people, and expressed support to the Pakistani government and people in the fight against terrorism.

In separate statements, they expressed their deepest sympathy and condolences to the families of the victims and to the government and wished a speedy and full recovery to the injured.

Also, in a message to Pakistan UN Ambassador Maleeha Lodhi, the Chef de Cabinet the Secretary-General called the Mastung attack “deeply disturbing and saddening”, and said, “On behalf of the Secretary-General and on my own, I would like to convey heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims.”

In their press statement, the members of the Security Council described the attack in Mastung as “heinous and cowardly” , and reaffirmed that terrorism in all its forms and manifestations constitutes one of the most serious threats to international peace and security.

“The members of the Security Council underlined the need to bring perpetrators, organizers, financiers and sponsors of these reprehensible acts of terrorism to justice and urged all States, in accordance with their obligations under international law and relevant Security Council resolutions, to cooperate actively with the Government of Pakistan and all other relevant authorities in this regard, the statement said.

“The members of the Security Council reiterated that any acts of terrorism are criminal and unjustifiable, regardless of their motivation, wherever, whenever and by whomsoever committed.

“They reaffirmed the need for all states to combat by all means, in accordance with the Charter of the United Nations and other obligations under international law, including international human rights law, international refugee law and international humanitarian law, threats to international peace and security caused by terrorist acts.”