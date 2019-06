LONDON, Jun 04 (APP):The Muslims of the United Kingdom (UK) on Tuesday celebrated Eid Ul Fitr the

the culmination of the Holy month o Ramazan with religious fervour and enthusiasm.

The day dawn with Fajr prayers at different Mosques in the UK for solidarity and unity among Muslim Ummah, world peace and resolution of the conflicts being faced by the Muslims, especially in Palestine, Yamen and Kashmir and peace in Afghanistan.