United academy wins Punjab CM women hockey title

LAHORE, May 24. ( APP)- United Women Hockey Academy defeated Punjab

Whites 2-0 in the final to win the 5th Chief Minister Women Gold Cup Hockey Tournament at the National Hockey Stadium here on Wednesday.

Punjab Minister for Sports & Youth Affairs, Jahangir Khanzada was the

chief guest. He was received by the Secretary Pakistan Hockey Federation Shahbaz Ahmad upon his arrival at the ground.

It was an interesting duel and the UWHA avenged their only loss in the

league phase against the Punjab Whites; interestingly by the similar scoreline.

UWHA were quick off the blocks and forced two penalty corners in the

first 10 minutes. Aqeela Nasim converted the second with a carpet shot.

The advantage was doubled in the 19th minute through Afsheen Naureen.

After the double jolt, the Punjab Whites who had won all the six matches

in the league without conceding a goal, recovered well. They dominated for large periods earning as many as 10 penalty corners without availing any.

Some of the PCs were poorly executed and a few were well defended by the

UWHA defence.

UWHA, who were good on turn overs, also had a few chances in the open

play but failed to add to the tally.

Earlier in the third position match, Islamabad sprang a surprise.

The capital side had finished fourth in the league. But today they defeated the 3rd placed Punjab Colours 3-0.

It is worth mentioning that Punjab Colours had beaten Islamabad 1-0

during the league phase.

Saba, Saira Cheema and Sahil Malik were the scorers.

Individual Awards:

Best Player: Maira Sabir (UWHA) and Hamra Latif (Punjab Whites) were named joint winners.

Top Scorer: Ishrat Abbas (Punjab Whites)

Best Goal Keeper: Saba (UWHA)

Best Defender: Kalsoom Munir (UWHA)

Best Forward: Amna Ghaffar (Punjab Whites)

Best Emerging Player: Aqsa Idrees Mughal (Sindh)

Most Promising Young Player: Rukhsar (Balochistan)

Later Punjab Sports Minister Jahangir Khanzada distributed prizes and assured PHF of government’s full support in regaining Pakistan’s lost glory in hockey.