PESHAWAR, May 31 (APP):Union Council Joggarain (Budani) grabbed the trophy after defeating Wahid Garri Village team in the final of the Inter-Village Boys Volleyball Championship played here at Joggarain village on Friday.

Member District Council Saddan Shah was the chief guest on this occasion. The Championship is in the village was part of the ongoing Ramadan Floodlight Games being played under the aegis of Directorate of Sports KP. A total of six teams took part in the Union Council Inter-Club Volleyball Championship wherein in Union Council Joggarain and Wahid Garri reached to the final.