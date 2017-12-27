UNIDO grants 5 awards for Pakistani innovators

ISLAMABAD, Dec 27 (APP):The United Nations Industrial Development Organization’s (UNIDO) under its Global Cleantech Innovation Programme (GCIP) on Wednesday granted 5 awards to most promising Pakistani innovators in the field of clean technologies.

In this regard an impressive awards distribution ceremony was held here to reward the most promising Pakistani innovators in the field of clean technologies, said a press release.

This year, GCIP granted 5 awards under different categories; the first prize went to a team “Modulus Tech” who innovated a new design of low cost, energy efficient houses, the runner up prize was given to team “Biotech” who had made a dual function solar system for rural area which can run water pumps and flour mills.

The most promising women led team award was given by Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry to “Aerosync” who came up with an innovative solar power cart for roadside street vendors.

This year two new prizes were introduced which are called ‘Industry Challenge Award’ the first one was solution for steel industry which was given to team Bitsym Bitpredict, who came up with industrial process fault detection information system, the second such prize was given to Crean who has technology for utilizing and regenerating the old batteries.

Addressing the ceremony Syed Abu Ahmed Akif, Federal Secretary for Climate stressed upon the importance of clean technology innovations in mitigating the harmful effects caused by climate change.

While reiterating his Ministry’s continued support to this program, he appreciated the work of UNIDO, GEF and its local partners in organizing the GCIP, especially the annual competition, as it fosters green entrepreneurship and supports marketable solutions that address the most pressing global environmental challenges.

Sheikh Amir Waheed, of Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry strongly encouraged the local and international investors to become frontrunners in clean technology investments in Pakistan.

He emphasized that investors should partner with innovators in commercialization of their brilliant ideas and facilitate them in introducing the innovative products in the market.

The UNIDO Country Representative, Nadia Aftab, shared UNIDO’s vision on energy and environment in promoting clean technologies while pinpointing UNIDO’s full commitment to further strengthen the cooperation with the Ministry of Industries and Production.

The GCIP Project Manager from UNIDO HQ Mr. Alois Mhlanga appreciated the achievements of GCIP in Pakistan.

He emphasized the prospects and need of sustainability of this program through national partners.

It is envisaged that GCIP will expand its geographical coverage to at least 20 other countries and thematically by moving to integrated approaches including food and energy systems, sustainable cities, the protection of the global commons.

The ceremony was attended by more than 200 high ranking officials and dignitaries, ambassadors, international donor agencies, UNIDO field staff, GEF, Rectors and vice chancellors of universities, government institutions including allied departments of Ministry of Commerce, investors, chambers of commerce and industry and private sector stakeholders.