UNITED NATIONS, Dec 27 (APP):A senior United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) official Wednesday called for a political solution for the “man-made” conflict in Yemen, waring that and without a settlement many more children would die.
“2017 was a horrible year for the children of Yemen,” UNICEF Representative in Yemen, Meritxell Relano, said in Sana’a.
UNICEF official calls 2017 horrible for children in Yemen
