UNICEF hails Pakistan’s efforts for elimination of polio

PESHAWAR, June 14 (APP): Vice president UNICEF Miss Kristin here

Wednesday highly commended the fruitful efforts of government of

Pakistan for elimination of polio and said as result of comprehensive strategy adopted at union council level the removal of the crippling

disease was made possible.

She was talking to media during her visit to BHU of Shaheen

Muslim Town, a high-risk area with regard to polio virus.

On this occasion Head of Health and Nutrition UNICEF, Canady Ongwa,

Chief Field Officer, Charles Nazuki, Health Specialist Dr Jameel, Polio

Team Leader Dr Johar Khan, Deputy Leader Huma Arif, Dr Addi of WHO and Ibrahim Yalahoo were also present.

These officials of UN met with anti-polio team of Shaheen Muslim

Town and apprised themselves regarding strategy adopted by the team.

They appreciated the efforts of provincial government, health

department, EPI and partner agencies and said that due to tiring efforts

of polio volunteers the cases of polio reduced considerably.

However, Miss Kristin emphasized upon comprehensive strategy by the

government and partner organizations to eliminate polio once for all.

She hoped that polio eradication drive would rigorously continue till elimination of the disease.