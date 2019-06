UNITED NATIONS, June 12 (APP):The head of United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has expressed grave concern over the reported killing of at least 19 children in Sudan and injuries to another 49 since a military backlash against protesters began earlier this month, and called for an end to violence in the country.

“We have received information that children are being detained, recruited to join the fighting and abused”, UNICEF Executive Director Henrietta Fore said in a statement on Wednesday.