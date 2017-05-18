UNIC invites applications for training programme

ISLAMABAD, May 18 (APP): The Centre for Excellence in

Journalism, Karachi, the Embassy of Switzerland in Pakistan,

Fondation Hirondelle, Switzerland, International Film Festival and

Forum on Human Rights, Geneva, and the Uinted Nation Information

Centre in Pakistan invite applications from Pakistan and Afghanistan

for a training programme on audio and video documentary making on

human rights and peacebuilding.

Four participants from Pakistan and four from Afghanistan will

be selected to work together with professional trainers to produce

state-of-the-art documentaries on human rights issues (two video and

two audio), said a press release on Thursday.

Documentaries produced during the programme will be broadcast

on radio and TV as well as documentary festivals across the world.

Transportation, lodging and training fees are covered so this is a

highly competitive opportunity.

The training will be held on July 17 to 28, 2017 at the Centre

for Excellence in Journalism, Karachi.

Female applicants are strongly encouraged. Candidates selected

on their dossier will undergo an interview prior to being confirmed

as participants.

Applications should be sent by email to

info.islamabad@unic.org by Friday May 26, 11:59 PM Pakistan time.