UNHCR “worried” about security of civilians in northeast Syria fighting

UNITED NATIONS, Feb 01 (APP):The UN refugee agency, UNHCR, said Friday it is “increasingly worried” for the safety of civilians trapped in the last “ISIL/Da’esh-held” areas of Hajin enclave in Deir ez-Zor governorate in northeast Syria.

UNHCR Spokesperson Andrej Mahecic told reporters in Geneva that “UNHCR and other humanitarian partners are racing to meet the urgent needs of vulnerable civilians who have arrived at the Al Hol camp in Hassakeh.”In just the past week, more than 10,000 people have fled conflict in Hajin in eastern Deir-ez-Zor governorate, he said.