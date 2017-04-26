UNHCR lauds efforts of Pakistan in managing bulk of Afghan refugees

ISLAMABAD, Apr 26 (APP): United Nations High Commissioner for
Refugees (UNHCR), Wednesday lauded the efforts of Pakistan in
managing the bulk of Afghan refugees and providing them basic
necessities of life for decades.
This was stated by a high level delegation of UNHCR headed by
UN Assistant high commissioner Volker Turks, while meeting Minister
for States and Frontier Regions (SAFRON), Lt Gen (R) Abdul Qadir
Baloch, a press release said.
The minister highlighted the challenges faced by the
government and people of Pakistan due to overburden of refugee
influx.
He also highlighted the hurdles on the way of successful
repatriation of Afghan refugees.
Abdul Qadir said Pakistan expected all refugees to be
repatriated by the end of this year.
He stressed the need to create a conducive environment in
Afghanistan which would create a pull factor for Afghan refugees to
their homeland.
Gen (R) Qadir asked the UNHCR and other donor agencies to
provide returning Afghans with necessary cash grants and other
aids.