UNGA president hopes to strengthen UN-Pakistan ties during upcoming visit





UNITED NATIONS, Jan 16 (APP):The UN General Assembly President, Maria Fernanda Espinosa, is looking forward to her 5-day visit to Pakistan, which begins on Friday, during which she will talk with Prime Minister Imran Khan and other Pakistani leaders on global and regional issues. "The President of the General Assembly looks forward to strengthening the ties between Pakistan and the UN, promoting multilateralism and continuing her work with Pakistan on the priorities for the 73rd Session of the General Assembly," Spokesperson Monica Grayley said on January 11 when she announced Ms. Espinosa's January 18-22 visit to Pakistan, her first to the Asia-Pacific region.