UNGA president calls for greater efforts to prevent conflict

UNITED NATIONS, Oct. 3 (APP): President of the United Nations General Assembly Miroslav Lajcak has called for greater efforts to prevent conflict and for the UN to promote the use of non-violence across all three pillars of its work, namely peace and security, human rights, and development.

“Mediation is one of the most effective tools of non-violence. It can turn parties away from conflict, towards compromise,” Lajcak said at an event to mark the International Day of Non-Violence.

In his remarks, Lajcak recalled last week’s 72nd annual general debate and noted the calls made by member states for more support to local, national or regional actors to use non-violent ways to stop or prevent conflicts.

He also spoke of UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’ prioritization of prevention in his mandate and underscored that the issue would be a main focus throughout the 72nd session of the UN General Assembly.

He said the organization has entered an era of “UN reform,” and in that context urged everyone to remember its common aim: “A UN that is fit for purpose, which can offer non-violence solutions to global challenges.”

“The longer it takes to respond to a major development or crisis, the higher the chance of violence being seen as the only answer,” he stated.

The UN General Assembly, through a resolution in 2007, designated Oct. 2 as the International Day of Non-Violence.