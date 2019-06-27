UNITED NATIONS, Jun 27 (APP):The UN General Assembly has adopted, by consensus, a decision to continue the long-running negotiations to reform the Security Council during its forthcoming 74th session, with positions among member states remaining divergent on key issues .

In doing so, the 193-member Assembly recognized that forthcoming negotiations on the question of equitable representation on and increase in the membership of the Security Council would build on the five informal meetings held during its current session and on revised elements of commonality and issues for further consideration and on proposals made by Member States.