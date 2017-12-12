UNGA adopts Pakistan’s sponsored resolution stressing interreligious dialogue

UNITED NATIONS, Dec 12 (APP)::

The UN General Assembly Monday passed a resolution, by consensus, on promoting interreligious and intercultural dialogue to advance a culture of peace and non-violence based on education, tolerance, dialogue and cooperation in the world.

Sponsored by Pakistan and the Philippines, the text reaffirmed the solemn commitment of all States to fulfill their obligations to promote universal respect for and protection of all human rights and fundamental freedoms, in accordance with the United Nations Charter and Universal Declaration of Human Rights.