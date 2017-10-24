UNESCO warns against singling out teachers for educational problems

UNITED NATIONS, Oct 24 (APP):Blaming just the teacher or the school for systemic educational problems can have serious negative side effects, warns a new report from the United Nations educational agency.
Education is a shared responsibility between all governments, schools, teachers, parents and private actors, Irina Bokova, Director-General of the UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), said in a press release.
