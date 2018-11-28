ISLAMABAD, Nov 28 (APP):Pakistan’s first independent nomination age old ‘Suri Jagek’ tradition was successfully adopted on Wednesday
for inscription as Intangible Cultural Heritage (ICH) in need of urgent safeguarding at the ongoing 13th Session of UNESCO’s Intergovernmental Committee being held in Mauritius.
UNESCO adopts Pakistan’s ‘Suri Jagek’ tradition for inscription as intangible cultural heritage
