UNDP resident representative calls on Imran; says UNDP keen to work with new govt

ISLAMABAD, Aug 7 (APP):Resident Representative of United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Neil Buhne called on Pakistan Tehreek-e- Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan here at Banigala on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Neil Buhne stated that the UNDP had worked in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and was now looking forward to work with the PTI-led government in the Centre.

He further said that the UNDP was keen to work with the new government on eradication of corruption, rule of law, election reforms, youth empowerment, energy efficiency, tax collection system and governance, a press release issued by the PTI’s Central Media Department here said.

He also praised the reforms in the local government system brought by PTI-led provincial government.

Neil Buhne said the UNDP was keen to work with the PTI government to provide clean drinking water to the masses as more than 60% of infant deaths in the country were caused by water born diseases.

He said the UNDP would also support and work on FATA integration. He also expressed the UNDP’s desire to work for displaced people of the tribal areas.

The PTI chairman thanked Neil Buhne for the visit and stated that after assuming office his party would take UNDP’s assistance for poverty alleviation, rule of law, water issues and integration of FATA.