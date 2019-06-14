ISLAMABAD, Jun 14 (APP):United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) has extended its assistance to Prime Minister’s Kamyab Jawan Programme in order to ensure socio-economic development of youth.

According to an official, UNDP would launch various initiatives under Prime Minister’s Kamyab Jawan Programme from talent exploration to multiple employment opportunities that would not only improve economic condition of the unemployed potential young generation of the country but also help enhancing their professional skills.