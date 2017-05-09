Understrength men tennis team along with women outfit off to Baku

ISLAMABAD, May 9 (APP): Pakistan’s men and women tennis teams

flew to Azerbaijan on Monday night to feature in the Islamic

Solidarity Games, scheduled to commence from May 12 at Baku.

“Our men team is understrength as it is leaving for the

important assignment without tennis ace Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi and the

US-based Abid Ali Akbar,” Secretary Pakistan Tennis Federation

Muhammad Khalid Rehmani, who is accompanying the squad as manager told APP before the departure.

He said Aisam had regretted as he was busy in preparations for

the French Open, while Abid Ali said he could not chip in the event

due to some personal engagements in the US.

Thus the men team reduced to three from five is now consisted

of Pakistan number one Aqeel Khan, Muhammad Abid Mushtaq and Muzamil Murtaza.

The women team is comprised of country’s top players – Ushna

Suhail, Sara Mansoor, Sarah Mahboob Khan and Meheq Khokher. Mahboob Khan is accompanying the squad as coach/captain.

It is for the first time that Pakistan women team will feature

in the Islamic Games. Pakistan men team last time appeared in the

Second Islamic Solidarity Games held in Saudi Arab in 2005 and

earned three gold and one bronze medals.

Rehmani said Pakistan’s both men and women teams would take

part in individual, doubles and team events in the Games. He said

Pakistan would face tough resistance from Egypt, Morocco, Malaysia

and Indonesia adding that Pakistan players were capable of producing

good results and he was expecting some good show from them.

“Both the men and women teams underwent three-week rigorous

training under the supervision of international coach Mahboob Khan

at PSB Tennis Courts, while Nasrullah Rana, an international

conditioning coach provided physical conditioning to the women team

members,” he added.