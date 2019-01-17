Under-construction Lahore-Sialkot Motorway expected to become operatinal by August

ISLAMABAD, Jan 17 (APP):Under construction 91 kilometre north-south motorway linking industrial city of Sialkot with Punjab capital Lahore is likely to be accomplished this year and may become operational
by August.
A National Highway Authority (NHA) official informed APP on Thursday that Lahore-Sialkot Motorway (SLM) was being constructed at the cost of Rs 44 billion.
