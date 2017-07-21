Under-17 Football coaching camp begins in Mardan

PESHAWAR, July 21 (APP): A month long Under-17 Football Coaching Camp kicked off under the aegis of District Football Association Mardan and with the collaboration of District Govt Mardan at Younis Stadium on Friday.

A total of 40 players turned up for the camp, President District

Football Association Mardan Ali Gohar informed APP. He said month long camp is aimed at to spot out budding youngsters of football from Mardan District and would be trained and coached modern-day game techniques.

He said the association has nominated Niamat Gul of Islamabad Wapda to impart coaching during the camp. He said coach Khair Ul Amin is representing Pakistan Football Federation. District Sports Officer Munawar Khan graced the occasion as chief guest and formally inaugurated the cmap. Secretary Zahir Muhammad, Fida Muhammad (Vice President), Akhtar Ali Shah, Adnan Khan and players were also present.