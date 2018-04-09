Unabated cross border violations war crimes: Masood Khan

ISLAMABAD, Apr 9 (APP):Sardar Masood Khan, President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir has said that the recent killings in Shopian, human right violations in Indian Occupied Kashmir and the unabated cross-border violations by the Indian occupation forces are unforgivable which clearly constitute as war crimes.

The President made these remarks while addressing the book launching ceremony of “The Plight of Kashmir” authored by renowned scholar Dr. Maqsood Jafri at the Annual Book Fair organized by the National Book Foundation.

The President was the chief guest on the occasion.

Terming the launch of the book as a timely addition, as the issue remains unresolved even after the passage of 70 years.

The book, he said, had addressed key issues relating to the Kashmir issue and rightly painted the human right situations in IOK.

Condemning the recent killings in Shopian, the President said that the martyrdom of over 20 Kashmiris under the guise of security operations was a matter of great concern which needed to be impartially investigated.

He said that this incident was not an exception, but these so-called ‘operations’ took place on a daily basis leading to the unaccountable murder of innocent Kashmiris who are demanding their right to self-determination.

President Masood Khan brushed away the myths peddled by India claiming Kashmir as its integral part.

He said that over 70 years of aggression, the Kashmiris were still resisting the Indian occupation and had not accepted themselves as Indian citizens.

“The only terrorism in IOK is the state terrorism under the patronage of the central government. The Kashmiris are peacefully struggling for their right to self-determination and they are the most unarmed people on earth”, he said.

India, said President AJK, has adopted a malicious strategy to suppress the freedom movement; firstly, by inflicting unimaginable torture on the Kashmiris; secondly, by not talking and ignoring the Hurriyat leaders and lastly closing all doors for talks with Pakistan.

The President said that bilateral talks had been a hoax leading to no substantive result and in turn excluded the Kashmiris – who were the key constituents – from deciding their political future according to their own will.

President AJK paying tributes to the Kashmiris said that they were sacrificing their lives and giving their blood for their freedom. He added that Pakistan over the years had not softened or changed its stance on Kashmir.

Speaking on the apathy of the international community, the President holding India accountable proactively taking up the issue in all international forums including the United Nations Security Council.

President Masood Khan urged forging unity amongst ranks and talking the issue back to the UNSC with renewed vigour. He further said that by effectively using the media and the strengths of the diaspora community we can highlight the plight of the Kashmiris and raise the profile of the issue. He said that we must make efforts in making Pakistan strong as a stronger Pakistan would guarantee effective advocacy of the Kashmir issue.

“We will not be intimidated by India’s machinations and will continue our struggle against the oppressive Indian occupation in IOK”. said President Azad Kashmir.