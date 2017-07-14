Unabated climate change to reverse hard-earned development gains in Asia: ADB Report

ISLAMABAD, July 14 (APP): Unabated climate change would bring

devastating consequences to countries in Asia and the Pacific, which

could severely affect their future growth, reverse current development gains, and

degrade quality of life.

According to a report produced by the Asian Development Bank

(ADB) and the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research (PIK),

under a business-as-usual scenario, a 6 degree Celsius temperature

increase is projected over the Asian landmass by the end of

the century.

Some countries in the region could experience significantly

hotter climates, with temperature increases in Tajikistan,

Afghanistan, Pakistan, and the northwest part of the People’s

Republic of China (PRC) projected to reach 8 degree Celsius,

according to the report, titled “A Region at Risk: The Human

Dimensions of Climate Change in Asia and the Pacific.”

These increases in temperature would lead to drastic changes

in the region’s weather system, agriculture and fisheries sectors,

land and marine biodiversity, domestic and regional security,

trade, urban development, migration, and health.

Such a scenario may even pose an existential threat to some

countries in the region and crush any hope of achieving sustainable

and inclusive development.

More intense typhoons and tropical cyclones are expected to

hit Asia and the Pacific with rising global mean temperatures. Under

a business-as-usual scenario, annual precipitation is expected to

increase by up to 50% over most land areas in the region, although

countries like Pakistan and Afghanistan may experience a decline in

rainfall by 20-50%.

Coastal and low-lying areas in the region will be at an

increased risk of flooding. Nineteen of the 25 cities most exposed

to a one-meter sea-level rise are located in the region, 7 of which

are in the Philippines alone. Indonesia, however, will be the most

affected country in the region by coastal flooding with approximately

5.9 million people expected to be affected every year until 2100.

Increased vulnerability to flooding and other disasters will

significantly impact the region – and the world – economically.

Global flood losses are expected to increase to $52 billion

per year by 2050 from $6 billion in 2005. Moreover, 13 of the top

20 cities with the largest growth of annual flood losses from

2005-2050 are in Asia and the Pacific: Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Tianjin, Zhanjiang, and

Xiamen (PRC); Mumbai, Chennai-Madras, Surat, and

Kolkata (India); Ho Chi Minh City (Viet Nam); Jakarta (Indonesia);

Bangkok (Thailand); and Nagoya (Japan).

Climate change will also make food production in the region

more difficult and production costs higher.

In some countries of Southeast Asia, rice yields could decline

by up to 50% by 2100 if no adaptation efforts are made.

Almost all crops in Uzbekistan, meanwhile, are projected to

decrease by 20-50% by 2050 even in a 2 degree Celsius temperature

increase (Paris Agreement scenario).

Food shortages could increase the number of malnourished

children in South Asia by 7 million, as import costs will likely

increase in the subregion to $15 billion per year compared to $2

billion by 2050.

Marine ecosystems, particularly in the Western Pacific,

will be in serious danger by 2100. All coral reef systems in

the subregion will collapse due to mass coral bleaching if

global warming increases by 4 degree Celsius (global

business-as-usual scenario).

Even with a 1.5 degree Celsius temperature increase, 89% of

coral reefs are expected to suffer from serious bleaching, severely

affecting reef-related fisheries and tourism in Southeast Asia.

Climate change also poses a significant risk to health in Asia

and the Pacific.

Already, 3.3 million people die every year due to the harmful

effects of outdoor air pollution.

In addition, heat-related deaths in the region among the

elderly are expected to increase by about 52,000 cases by 2050

due to climate change, according to data from the World Health

Organization. Deaths related to vector-borne diseases such as

malaria and dengue may also increase.

A business-as-usual approach to climate change could also

disrupt functioning ecosystem services, prompting mass migration –

mostly to urban areas – that could make cities more crowded and

overwhelm available social services.

Moreover, a warmer climate for the region could endanger

energy supply. Climate change can exacerbate energy insecurity

through continued reliance on unsustainable fossil fuels, reduced

capacities of thermal power plants due to a scarcity of cooling

water, and intermittent performance of hydropower plants as a

result of uncertain water discharges, among other factors. Energy

insecurity could lead to conflicts as countries compete for limited

energy supply.

To mitigate the impact of climate change, the report

highlights the importance of implementing the commitments laid out

in the Paris Agreement.

These include public and private investments focused on the

rapid decarbonization of the Asian economy as well as the

implementation of adaptation measures to protect the region’s most

vulnerable populations.

Climate mitigation and adaptation efforts should also be

mainstreamed into macro-level regional development strategies and

micro-level project planning in all sectors, in addition to the

ongoing renewable energy and technology innovation efforts in urban

infrastructure and transport. The region has both the capacity and

weight of influence to move towards sustainable development

pathways, curb global emissions, and promote adaptation, the report

concludes.

ADB approved a record $3.7 billion in climate financing in

2016 and has committed to further scale up its investments to $6

billion by 2020.