UN urges efforts to end worsening violence in Myanmar’s Rakhine state

UNITED NATIONS, Sept 1 (APP): A United Nations human rights expert has expressed alarm at the deteriorating situation in Myanmar’s troubled

Rakhine State, affecting not just the Rakhine Buddhist and Rohingya Muslim populations but also other communities.

“The worsening cycle of violence is of grave concern and must be broken urgently,” the UN Special Rapporteur on the human rights situation in Myanmar, Yanghee Lee, said in a statement issued on Friday from the Office of UN High Commissioners for Human Rights (OHCHR).