UN urges all governments to endorse convention on enforced disappearance

UNITED NATIONS, Feb 18 (APP): Marking the 10th anniversary of an historic treaty to keep people from suffering enforced
disappearance or secret detentions, the United Nations has urged
all governments that have not done so to ratify it, as the world
body honoured victims separated from their loved ones.
The UN General Assembly adopted the International Convention
for the Protection of All Persons from Enforced Disappearances on
20 December 2006, and it opened for signature the following
February.
Speaking at a High-Level Assembly meeting, the current
President of the 193-member UN body said that since its adoption,
the Convention has filled “an important judicial void in the
international system by preventing future victimization and
seeking to redress past wrongs.”
While the catalyst to establishing the Convention was the
horrendous events that took place in Latin America during the
1970’s and 1980’s, in many parts of our world today the scourge
of enforced disappearance continues, President Peter Thomson.
As the international community’s attention focuses on
implementing the 2030 Agenda, it is important that the Convention
be seen as a vital element in achieving the Sustainable Development
Goals (SDGs).
“This applies particularly to SDG 16 in promoting the rule of
law, ensuring equal access to justice, ending impunity, protecting
human rights, sustaining peace, and in achieving the central tenet
of the 2030 Agenda of leaving no one behind,” he continued, adding
that faithful implementation of SDG 16 will create the conditions
that will ensure no one will ever be subjected to enforced
disappearance.
The idea that forced disappearances – in one form or another
– continue today were echoed in the video message from the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Zeid Ra’ad Al Hussein, who noted
that most of the family members attending the high-level meeting
have had members of their families disappear.
“The practice of enforced disappearance is not decreasing –
it is morphing,” he said. “In the context of migration, internal
conflict, transnational organized crime, humanitarian crises and
the struggle against violent extremism, we are seeing new and
alarming patterns of enforced disappearance.”
Thomson and Zeid commended the at least 55 Member States
that have ratified or acceded to the Convention, and urged
those remaining to join.
In their separate addresses, both senior officials also
commended the work of the Committee on Enforced Disappearances,
which alongside the Working Group on Enforced or Involuntary
Disappearances, is the main UN expert mechanism in this field.
Speaking on behalf of the Committee, its Chair, Santiago
Corcuera Cabezut said there were 347 urgent actions currently
under consideration by the Committee – up from just five in
2012.
“The values protected by this Convention are universal,
and therefore, the universality of the instrument should be
achieved in the near future, just like the Convention on the
Rights of the Child,” he said.
To support the principles of the Convention, the UN General
Assembly has designated 30 August as the International Day of
the Victims of Enforced Disappearance to draw attention to the
global problem of enforced disappearance.
UN urges all governments to endorse convention on enforced disappearance
UNITED NATIONS, Feb 18 (APP): Marking the 10th anniversary of an historic treaty to keep people from suffering enforced