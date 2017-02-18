UN urges all governments to endorse convention on enforced disappearance

UNITED NATIONS, Feb 18 (APP): Marking the 10th anniversary of an historic treaty to keep people from suffering enforced

disappearance or secret detentions, the United Nations has urged

all governments that have not done so to ratify it, as the world

body honoured victims separated from their loved ones.

The UN General Assembly adopted the International Convention

for the Protection of All Persons from Enforced Disappearances on

20 December 2006, and it opened for signature the following

February.

Speaking at a High-Level Assembly meeting, the current

President of the 193-member UN body said that since its adoption,

the Convention has filled “an important judicial void in the

international system by preventing future victimization and

seeking to redress past wrongs.”

While the catalyst to establishing the Convention was the

horrendous events that took place in Latin America during the

1970’s and 1980’s, in many parts of our world today the scourge

of enforced disappearance continues, President Peter Thomson.

As the international community’s attention focuses on

implementing the 2030 Agenda, it is important that the Convention

be seen as a vital element in achieving the Sustainable Development

Goals (SDGs).

“This applies particularly to SDG 16 in promoting the rule of

law, ensuring equal access to justice, ending impunity, protecting

human rights, sustaining peace, and in achieving the central tenet

of the 2030 Agenda of leaving no one behind,” he continued, adding

that faithful implementation of SDG 16 will create the conditions

that will ensure no one will ever be subjected to enforced

disappearance.

The idea that forced disappearances – in one form or another

– continue today were echoed in the video message from the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Zeid Ra’ad Al Hussein, who noted

that most of the family members attending the high-level meeting

have had members of their families disappear.

“The practice of enforced disappearance is not decreasing –

it is morphing,” he said. “In the context of migration, internal

conflict, transnational organized crime, humanitarian crises and

the struggle against violent extremism, we are seeing new and

alarming patterns of enforced disappearance.”

Thomson and Zeid commended the at least 55 Member States

that have ratified or acceded to the Convention, and urged

those remaining to join.

In their separate addresses, both senior officials also

commended the work of the Committee on Enforced Disappearances,

which alongside the Working Group on Enforced or Involuntary

Disappearances, is the main UN expert mechanism in this field.

Speaking on behalf of the Committee, its Chair, Santiago

Corcuera Cabezut said there were 347 urgent actions currently

under consideration by the Committee – up from just five in

2012.

“The values protected by this Convention are universal,

and therefore, the universality of the instrument should be

achieved in the near future, just like the Convention on the

Rights of the Child,” he said.

To support the principles of the Convention, the UN General

Assembly has designated 30 August as the International Day of

the Victims of Enforced Disappearance to draw attention to the

global problem of enforced disappearance.