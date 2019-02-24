UNITED NATIONS, Feb 24 (APP):A high-level pledging conference for the humanitarian crisis in Yemen will this week seek a record $4.2 billion to support 19 million people who are suffering from years of conflict and deprivation.
U.N. Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres will preside over the pledging conference in Geneva on Tuesday, which is co-hosted by Sweden and Switzerland.
UN to appeal for record $4.2 billion to help millions of war-affected Yemenis
