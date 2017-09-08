UN stresses education’s role in building “culture of peace”

UNITED NATIONS, Sept 8 (APP): Education can promote ideals of

non-violence, equality and mutual respect, United Nations officials told a high-level event on how to achieve a culture of peace amid current global challenges and threats to stability, prosperity and the planet.

“We have to teach our children the values of peace, tolerance,

equality and respect. They should be under no illusions as to the self-destructiveness of the alternative,” the General Assembly President, Peter Thomson, who convened the all-day event in New York with a focus on early childhood development.

“We must equip them with the skills and education they need to

peacefully resolve disputes; to confront injustice and intolerance; and to reject all forms of discrimination and hate,” he added.

Thomson noted that creating peaceful and just societies is dependent on

eradicating poverty, increasing inclusive prosperity, promoting human rights, strengthening the rule of law, and building effective and accountable institutions, the goals of the Sustainable Development Agenda which has guided the international community, anti-poverty efforts since 2015.

“Fostering a culture of peace requires all of us individuals,

nations and international organizations to work together to promote understanding of our common humanity,” the senior official said. “We must promote intercultural respect, strengthen interreligious understanding, and inspire people’s hopes for the future. Above all we must unite for peace.”

The event brought together representatives from UN Member States, UN

system entities, civil society, media, the private sector and others with an interest in exchanging ideas and suggestions on ways to build and promote a Culture of Peace, and to highlight emerging trends that impact its implementation.

In addition to early childhood education and investment in children,

Secretary-General Antonio Guterres stressed the need to invest in youth to promote world peace.

He called young men and women “the barometer of social discontent,

economic marginalization and political exclusion,” and said they must be recognized as active agents of change and custodians of peace.

In a speech delivered by his Senior Advisor on Policy, Ana MarÃ­a

Menendez, the Secretary-General also recognized women’s contributions and participation in long-term peace efforts. He said that women’s meaningful participation generates a different perspective in solving problems, and needs to be supported in all aspects of life.

Guterres also highlighted the importance of investing in inclusion and

cohesion, so that diversity is seen as a benefit and not a threat.

“To prevent intolerance, violent extremism and radicalization, we need

to promote the inclusion, solidarity and cohesion of multi-ethnic, multicultural and multi-religious societies. It is the best antidote to racism, xenophobia, Islamophobia and anti-Semitism,” he noted.

The first such forum on the Culture of Peace was held in September 2012,

and recognized the need for continual support to further strengthening the global movement for peace.