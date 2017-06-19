UN slams terror attack on worshippers near a London mosque

UNITED NATIONS, June 19 (APP): The United Nations Monday condemned
the terrorist attack on worshipers near a north London mosque as “reprehensible”, and wished a speedy recovery to the victims.
“We condemn the terrorist attack in London on 18 June,” the UN
Secretary-General’s spokesman, Stephane Dujarric, told the regular
noon briefing at UN Headquarters in New York.
One person was killed and 10 others injured when a van rammed into
a group of worshippers leaving the mosque after the Taraweeh prayers.
“We extend our sympathies to the families and friends of those
affected and wishes the injured a speedy recovery,” the spokesman
said.
“While the details of the London attack last night continue to
emerge, this seemingly deliberate attack against members of a faith community gathered in the exercise of a sacred tradition is a
particularly reprehensible form of violence,” he added.
