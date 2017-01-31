UN slams mosque shooting in Quebec, Canada

UNITED NATIONS, Jan 31 (APP): The United Nations has condemned the

terror attack on a mosque in Quebec, Canada, in which six persons were killed.

“We are following developments in the investigation of the horrific

attack on a mosque in Quebec. We condemn this apparent act of terrorism

on a place of worship,” Stephane Dujarric, spokesman for the Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, said at the daily noon briefing.

“We trust that Canada and Canadians, who have shown such leadership

in promoting diversity and tolerance, will come together to reject any attempts to sow division based on religion,” he said, adding that “We send our condolences to the people, to the families of the victims and wish a speedy recovery to those who were wounded.”

A 27-year-old man was held on Monday in connection with a shooting

in a mosque in Quebec City that killed six men and wounded eight others, officials said.